Tight Security Arrangements Made For Amarnath Yatra: J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said foolproof security arrangements have been made for the forthcoming annual Amarnath Yatra and urged pilgrims to visit the cave shrine in large numbers.

Mr Sinha performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the cave shrine, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual yatra this year.

"The Pratham Puja was concluded. I request the devotees to come in large numbers for the yatra which will start on July 3 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 9," Mr Sinha said.

He said the Shrine Board and the administration have improved the facilities for the pilgrims this year.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF, and other CAPFs have made foolproof security arrangements. So, I think there is no need for anyone to think about anything, they should come and take Baba's blessings," Mr Sinha added.

"Har Har Mahadev! Paid my obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us," the LG said on 'X' later.

He said the J-K administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Army, BRO, CAPFs, J-K Police and all stakeholders are working with complete devotion, dedication, collaboration and clear objectives for hassle-free and safe pilgrimage.

"Invaluable contributions of people of J&K, Civil Society and all service providers have always been truly exceptional. I have full faith that significant improvements to facilities and services will ensure this year's pilgrimage is memorable and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees," he said.

Mr Sinha earlier conducted inspection of works for yatra at the Baltal axis of the pilgrimage.

He ascertained the progress of the works being carried out at the Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at Baltal axis in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

Mr Sinha directed the officials to timely complete the infrastructure projects being developed to enhance facilities for pilgrims of the yatra.

The 38-day yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3 from the twin axis of Baltal and Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district

