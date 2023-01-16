Lanka To Release Stamp To Honour Jawaharlal Nehru On Its Independence Day

As part of its 75th National Independence Day celebrations, Sri Lanka has decided to release a commemorative stamp that includes portrait of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, according to a press release issued by the President's Media Division of Sri Lanka.

The government has decided to celebrate the 75th National Independence Day with pride together with the new reformist program for the next 25 years, the release read.

According to the release, during this celebration held with pride under the theme "Namo Namo Matha - A Step towards a Century", the government will announce its new reformist course for the next 25 years for the implementation of a stable government policy right until the 100th Independence Day celebrations in 2048.

The main ceremony of the National Independence Day Celebrations will be held on February 4 at 8:30 am at Galle Face Green under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Many cultural and religious programs have been organized throughout the country in conjunction with the 75th National Independence Festival.

The Buddhist religious rites will be performed on the evening of February 2 at Sri Dalada Maligawa, and on the same night, the Dhamma sermon will begin at Victoria Dam at 9:00 pm. On February 3, an almsgiving has been planned.

Buddhist and Hindu religious programs have been organized in Colombo, and accordingly, on February 4 at 6:30 a.m., a Buddhist religious program has been organized at Dharmakirtyarama Temple, Polwatta, Colombo, and Hindu religious programs have also been organized at New Kadireshan Temple, Colombo.

The Jaffna Cultural Center will be opened on the morning of February 11 under the patronage of the President, and the cultural procession will commence opposite the Jaffna Cultural Center and will travel through the streets of Jaffna culminating near the Jaffna Fort (the old bus station site).

Arrangements have been made to hold Independence Day commemorations at the provincial and district level and public parks, National Parks owned by the National Zoology Department National Parks owned by the Department of Wildlife and Forest Conservation and National Parks owned by the National Botanical Gardens Department will be opened to the public free of charge on National Independence Day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)