Sri Lanka Crisis: Centre Calls All-Party Meet, Briefing By Two Ministers

An all-party meeting on the Sri Lanka crisis has been called on Tuesday evening, with briefings by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr S Jaishankar, the government said today.

Addressing reporters after the all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of parliament, which was attended by leaders of various parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said that the government was open for discussion on all issues under rules and procedures.

Sri Lanka's protest movement reached its 100th day Sunday, having forced one president from office and now turning its sights on his successor as the country's economic crisis continues.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his palace shortly before demonstrators invaded it last weekend and on Thursday resigned from the presidency.

His mismanagement is blamed for Sri Lanka's financial turmoil, which has forced its 22 million people to endure shortages of food, fuel and medicines since late last year.

The campaign to oust Rajapaksa, organised mainly through posts on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, drew people from across Sri Lanka's often unbridgeable ethnic divides.

United by economic hardships, minority Tamils and Muslims joined the majority Sinhalese to demand the ouster of the once-powerful Rajapaksa clan.

Under Sri Lanka's constitution, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was automatically installed as acting president following Rajapaksa's resignation, and is now the leading candidate to succeed him permanently in a parliamentary vote next week.

Rajapaksa's elder brother Mahinda resigned as premier in May, and he appointed Wickremesinghe to replace him -- his sixth term in the post -- despite his being an opposition MP representing a party with only one seat in parliament.

The move did little to assuage the protesters' anger, and when they stormed Rajapaksa's tightly-guarded 200-year-old Presidential Palace they also set Wickremesinghe's private home ablaze.

Now the Rajapaksas' SLPP party -- which has more than 100 MPs in the 225-member parliament -- is backing Wickremesinghe in the vote due Wednesday.

Numbers at the protest site have diminished since Rajapaksa's exit, and the demonstrators have vacated three key state buildings they occupied -- the 200-year-old presidential palace, the Prime Minister's official Temple Trees residence and his office.

Wickremesinghe has ordered the military and the police to do whatever it takes to ensure order, and defence officials said additional troops and police will be poured to the capital on Monday to bolster security around parliament ahead of the vote.

