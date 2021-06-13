Sputnik V To Be Available At Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo From June 15

The Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, has now been registered for use in more than 65 countries.

Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V will be available in Delhi from June 15. The hospital where it will be available is the Indraprastha Apollo hospital, located in posh south Delhi. Sputnik tweeted on the launch this afternoon, posting a media report.

According to the Centre's pricing schedule, Sputnik has been priced at Rs 1,145, which will contain hospital charges and tax.

The announcement comes amid a dire vaccine shortage in the country, which has just passed through an excruciating second phase of the coronavirus. Many states had to hut vaccine centres due to the shortage -- a situation that is also delaying the unlock process.

So far, the country has been able to vaccinate around 3 per cent of its population.

Sputnik, which received approval from the drug regulator, will be manufactured by five pharma firms in the country and 850 million doses are going to be produced annually.

Manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's, Sputnik V has the highest effectiveness - 91.6 per cent -- next to the Moderna and Pfizer shots.

The vaccine is already in Phase 3 of clinical trials in India and Dr Reddy's had applied for emergency use approval of the vaccine in February.