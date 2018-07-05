Sports Authority Of India To Be Renamed Says Union Minister

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said word like 'authority' is no longer relevant in sports. (File)

Union Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday announced that the national sports body, Sports Authority of India (SAI), will now be known as 'Sports India'.



The decision came after the meeting of governing council of the national sports body, where some major steps were taken keeping in view the betterment of sports in the country.



"Sports Authority of India name is being changed. Authority word is being removed. For now, it will be known as Sports India," Mr Rathore announced.



He said that a word like 'Authority' is no longer relevant in the sporting world.



Putting light on some of the other decisions taken, Mr Rathore said that the council has decided to make the sports body leaner and they will no longer retain some of the posts in the organization after officers on them retire.



