Spiritual Leader Kripalu Maharaj's Daughter, 75, Dies In Road Accident: Cops

The daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj was killed on Sunday after a truck rammed into her car here, police said.

Vishakha Tripathi (75) along with her two sisters and five others was travelling to Delhi from Vrindavan via Yamuna Expressway, in two cars. From there, they were to travel to Singapore, police said.

On Sunday morning, a canter driver hit both cars in the Dankaur area. Eight people including Maharaj's three daughters were seriously injured in the accident, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the victims were admitted to hospitals in Noida and Delhi for treatment, where Vishakha Tripathi died. Seven other people, including the sisters, Krishna Tripathi and Shyama Tripathi, were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat in a condolence message said that it is with great sorrow that it has to be informed that the President of Bhakti Dham, Dr Vishakha Tripathi has unfortunately passed away and her last rites will be performed in Vrindavan.

