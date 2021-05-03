'Spine Is Straight': Mamata Banerjee On Bengal Voters After Poll Victory

Bengal's soon-to-be three-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who pulled off a stupendous victory yesterday after an all-out fight by the BJP, today declared that the BJP is "not shahenshah" and the people have put them in their place.

"The people have stopped the ruination... the spine is straight," added the Chief Minister, who ahead of the election had repeatedly told the people about the BJP will use money power to buy their votes. "Take their money but vote as you please," she had declared in rally after rally.