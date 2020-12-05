SpiceJet Boeing 737 Makes Hard Landing, Damages Runway Lights In Guwahati

SpiceJet aircraft hard landing in Guwahati: There were 155 on board, including two pilots and four cabin crew

SpiceJet Boeing 737 Makes Hard Landing, Damages Runway Lights In Guwahati

The landing gear of a SpiceJet aircraft that suffered a hard landing in Guwahati

New Delhi:

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 jetliner - SG-960 - on a flight between Bengaluru and Guwahati damaged three runway threshold lights as it touched down approximately 1,000 feet short of the normal landing zone on the runway.

There were 155 on board, including two pilots and four cabin crew.

"The flight was uneventful till approach and [the] aircraft was cleared to land on runway 2.  As per the pilot in command, due to low clouds on short finals, he lost perception of altitude causing [a] high descent rate which led to touchdown on threshold, causing a hard landing," said a source in the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Newsbeep

The aircraft was being flown by the co-pilot at the time of the incident. Both pilots have been de-rostered pending an investigation by the DGCA.

Cut marks have been observed on one of the tyres in the main landing gear after the aircraft was safely moved to a parking bay and inspected.

Comments
SpiceJetGuwahati airportSpiceJet hard landing

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india