Speed Boat Carrying Maharashtra Minister, Ex MP Hits Pole

"A major disaster was averted," said Uday Samant (File)

A speed boat carrying Maharashtra minister Uday Samant and former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati from Mumbai hit a pole at Mandwa jetty in Raigad on Monday, though quick action by the vessel's operator ensured all onboard were safe, an official said.

Mr Samant and the former RS MP were travelling to attend a meeting in Alibag in Raigad to discuss preparations to celebrate the anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being crowned emperor on June 6, 1674.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Sambhaji Chhatrapati said, "The boat carrying us from Mumbai had just entered Mandwa jetty when it hit a pole. However, the boat operator controlled the vessel quickly and ensured all of use were safe. We proceeded to the meeting in Alibag thereon by car." "At first we did not realise what was happening but, fortunately, a major disaster was averted. Incidentally, some days earlier, the boat had developed a snag when I was travelling," Mr Samant said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)