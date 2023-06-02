Cold Wave, Rain, Hailstorm Hits Rice, Apple Crop In Kashmir

Cold and freak weather conditions have caused a massive damage to crops.

Rain, frequent windstorm and hailstorm has severely impacted horticulture and agriculture - the mainstay of Kashmir's rural economy. The erratic weather has plunged temperature several degrees below normal in Kashmir. In June, people are still wearing woollens.

At Daragam village of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, it's a double whammy for Bilal Ahmad. Not only his paddy seedlings are failing before plantation due to erratic weather and cold, a severe hailstorm has badly damaged his apple and cherry crops. Bilal's family of six, entirely dependent on farming, is now despairing.

"Paddy cultivation is failing. Seedling has not grown due to cold. I have sown paddy seeds again but that may come up in July," said Bilal Ahmad.

Normally, paddy plantation is completed by June but this time farmers like Bilal are struggling.

"Our orchard was also hit by hailstorm. There is nothing left. We appeal government for help," said Bilal Ahmad.

Ghulam Hassan, another villager, says he had sown paddy seeds twice in the last two months and it failed both times. The unseasonal rain has drowned his dreams as he is left with just a few seedlings, not enough for his half acre paddy farm.

"Because of cold, seedlings have not grown. Both quality and quality have been impacted. Cold weather has badly affected our paddy crop," said Ghulam Hassan.

Many are now seeking divine intervention against the erratic weather. Special prayers are being held at several places for improvement in weather.

The Meteorological Office has predicted more rain and advised farmers to not carry out farming operations till the 5th of this month.

The Jammu And Kashmir Government agriculture department says they have set up protected nurseries in every district to help distressed farmers whose seedlings have failed. But warns that more rains and cold could further damage.

"Taking into consideration all these factors I have managed certain nurseries in my own (department) farms. If at any point of time there is any deficiency, I will arrange it from here," said Iqbal Chaudary, Director Agriculture department Kashmir.

Mr Chaudary said all other interventions and measures have been taken by the department to help farmers but warns decrease in production if temperature falls further.

"If temperature falls further, there will be delay and paddy production will decrease," said Mr Chaudary.

Kashmir produces over 22 lakh metric tons of apple which is more than 70% of total apple production in the country. Cold and freak weather conditions have caused a massive damage to the crop.