Special Prayer Session For Pranab Mukherjee At Visva Bharati University

Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday evening in Delhi.

Visva Bharati will organise a special prayer session in memory of Pranab Mukherjee, who was a ''Visitor'' at the university during his tenure as the country's president, an official statement issued by the institute said.

The central varsity also said that it has "lost a guardian", and the session at the ''Upasana Mandir'' on Thursday has been arranged to pray for Mr Mukherjee's departed soul. The decision to organise a prayer session on September 4 was taken at the institute executive council meeting on Tuesday, the statement said.

Mr Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

He was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday afternoon.

