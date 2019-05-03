'Getting Feedback Lok Sabha Will Miss Me': Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker, an eight-time Lok Sabha MP, is not contesting elections

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today held a meeting of senior officials to review the preparedness for commencement of 17th Lok Sabha and said the lower house has now become part of her life.

Last month the Lok Sabha Speaker, an eight-time Lok Sabha MP, announced she did not want to contest the lower house elections anymore.

This is the first meeting of Ms Mahajan with Lok Sabha officials after her decision.

Addressing the media after the meeting, she said the preparedness for the 17th Lok Sabha has begun.

She said that the first-time lawmakers would be given rule books and Constitution books and a separate reception would be set up at railway stations and airports for the Parliamentarians.

A 24-hour facilitation centre would also be established in Parliament building.

As a temporary arrangement, about 100 rooms would be made available in the Western Court and no one would be staying in hotels.

She said 200 rooms would be booked in state houses till permanent housing arrangements are made for the lawmakers in the national capital.

To a question on how she felt she would feel of not being part of the Lok Sabha anymore, Ms Mahajan said having been a member of the Lok Sabha for the past three decades, it has become a part of her life now. "I was member of Lok Sabha for three decades. I am getting a feedback that Lok Sabha will miss me."

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases and the results would be announced on May 23. The date of oath-taking ceremony would be decided accordingly.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.