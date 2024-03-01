17th Lok Sabha Review: Insights And Infographics On MP Performance

MPs engaged in an average of 45 debates

The 17th Lok Sabha, spanning from June 2019 to February 2024, marked a significant period in India's parliamentary democracy. Despite hosting the lowest number of sittings in comparison to its predecessors, with a total of 274, the Lok Sabha showcased notable dynamics in terms of member participation, question sessions, and legislative activities. Key demographics reveal that the 17th Lok Sabha was relatively youthful and inclusive, with 50 per cent of its members below 60 years of age and women constituting 15 per cent of the parliamentary body. This comprehensive review delves into the various facets of MP performance, providing insights into their attendance, questioning vigor, debate participation, and legislative initiatives.

Attendance and Participation: A Closer Look at the Numbers

A remarkable aspect of the 17th Lok Sabha was the consistent attendance of its members. On average, MPs maintained a 79 per cent attendance rate, demonstrating commitment despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, the attendance distribution remained consistent with past Lok Sabhas, with a significant 60 per cent of MPs attending over 80 per cent of the sessions. The gender comparison in attendance also highlighted a slight variance, with male MPs at 79 per cent and female MPs at 77 per cent. Additionally, the sessions of 2023 and 2019 recorded the highest attendances, emphasizing MPs' dedication during pivotal times.

Questioning as a Parliamentary Tool: Regional and Age-wise Insights

The 17th Lok Sabha witnessed proactive engagement from MPs across regions and age groups in utilizing questions to seek accountability and information. Maharashtra's MPs led the charge with an impressive 370 questions per member, demonstrating a keen pursuit of governance clarity. Younger MPs, especially those under 60, showcased their inquisitiveness by asking more questions than their senior counterparts, indicating a generational shift in parliamentary dynamics. Political parties also showed varying levels of engagement, with NCP members being the most inquisitive, followed by notable contributions from AIMIM and the Revolutionary Socialist Party members.

Debate Participation: Reflecting Diversity and Expertise

Debates in the Lok Sabha offer a platform for MPs to discuss, deliberate, and influence policy and public opinion. During the 17th Lok Sabha, MPs engaged in an average of 45 debates, with a notable distinction between male and female participation rates. The geographical analysis revealed that MPs from Kerala and Rajasthan were particularly active, reflecting regional priorities and perspectives. Educational attainment also played a role in debate engagement, with more educated MPs participating more actively, underscoring the impact of academic background on parliamentary discourse.

Legislative Initiatives: The Role of Private Members' Bills

Private Members' Bills (PMBs) are a critical aspect of legislative activity, enabling MPs to propose new laws and amendments. In the 17th Lok Sabha, 729 PMBs were introduced, averaging 1.5 per MP. This represents a significant avenue for legislative creativity and initiative, although 73 per cent of MPs did not introduce any PMB. The gender comparison in PMB introduction further emphasized the differential engagement, with male MPs being slightly more active than their female counterparts.