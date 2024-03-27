Parties That Asked The Most And Least Questions In 17th Lok Sabha

The report said 92,271 questions were asked by 505 MPs during the 17th Lok Sabha (File)

During the 17th Lok Sabha, the Nationalist Congress Party's five MPs asked the most questions - 410, while the two MPs of Apna Dal (Soneylal) asked the least - five, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report published today.

The Shiv Sena followed with 354 questions, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM with 284, the Telugu Desam Party with 247, and MK Stalin's DMK with 243.

Meanwhile, among the parties with the lowest averages were Apna Dal (Soneylal) with five questions, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party with seven, the AAP with 27, the National Conference with 29, and the LJP with 34.

On average, the BJP MPs asked 149 questions, while the Congress representatives asked 195 questions, the data showed.

Among other parties, the YSRCP MPs, on average, asked 234 questions, CPI(M) 230, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (BRS), asked 211.

The report said that 92,271 questions were asked by 505 MPs during the 17th Lok Sabha.

The most number of questions asked by the MPs in the Lower House were related to Health and Family Welfare (6,602), followed by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (4,642), Railways (4,317) and Finance (4,122).

It further mentions that the MPs from Maharashtra asked the most questions (315), while the two MPs from Manipur asked the least - 25.

According to reports, the figures reflect the total number of questions admitted and the questions submitted by the sitting MPs in Lok Sabha. For each of the 543 MPs, 250 unstarred and 20 starred questions are selected from submitted questions with the help of ballots.

The ADR report further said that on average, an MP asked 165 questions and attended 189 of the 273 sittings of the 17th Lok Sabha. Among all the full-term Lok Sabha sessions, the 17th had the lowest average annual sittings - 55.

It further noted that during the 17th Lok Sabha, 240 bills were introduced, of which 222 were passed, 11 were withdrawn and six were left pending.