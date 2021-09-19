Case Against 2 Samajwadi Party Leaders For Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath's Father(FILE)

Two Samajwadi party leaders, including its MLC Rajpal Kashyap, were booked on charges of making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father.

Besides Mr Kashyap, who is also the president of the SP's Backward Classes Cell, the FIR was named party's Pilibhit district unit president Yusuf Qadri, Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said.

The FIR was lodged at the Sungarhi Kotwali police, on the complaint of BJP's district general secretary Mahadev, the Pilibhit police chief said.

The police have launched a probe into the case, he added.

Mr Kashyap had made objectionable remarks against Yogi's father in the Backward Classes Conference held in Pilibhit on Wednesday while referring to the chief minister's 'abba jaan' remarks.

Asserting that he was not afraid of the Chief Minister, Mr Kashyap had also warned that if Adityanath makes any statement against his party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, he will not remain silent, Mahadev said in his complaint.

According to the police, the people attending the party's function had also violated the Covid protocol and a case was registered in this connection too.

Recently in an apparent attack on Samajwadi Party, Adityanath had in Kushinagar said people who say 'abba jaan' used to digest all the ration earlier.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)