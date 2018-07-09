South Korean First Lady Visits Humayun's Tomb, Shops For Handicrafts

The South Korean first lady visited the Humayun's Tomb, the 16th century monument

South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook today took a break from her busy schedule and visited a market in south Delhi to shop for Indian handicrafts, sources said.

She went to the Sunder Nagar Market before her scheduled visit to the Humayun's Tomb this evening.

"She went shopping for Indian handicrafts at the market," a source in the Korean government delegation told PTI.

The South Korean first lady visited the Humayun's Tomb, the 16th century monument dubbed as the 'Dormitory of the Mughals' in the evening spent nearly 45 minutes in the UNESCO World Heritage complex.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife arrived in India yesterday. They visited the Akshardham Temple yesterday and spent an hour in its premises.