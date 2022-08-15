Delhi Family Strips, Assaults Domestic Help After Occultist's Theft Charge

After the humiliation, the woman had consumed rat poison. (file)

The Delhi police have filed a case against a family in South Delhi for assaulting their domestic help on suspicion of theft following an occult ritual. The family had consulted an occultist to find out who had stolen from their house 10 months ago. After conducting some rituals, the occultist accused the help of theft after which the family stripped her, held her hostage, and thrashed her.

As punishment, the family stripped the victim in front of other domestic helpers working in the house and locked her in a room. After the humiliation, the woman had consumed rat poison. The accused family admitted her to a hospital when her condition deteriorated, from where the matter was reported to the police.

The Maidangarhi police station has started an investigation by registering a case based on the statement of the victim. According to the police, the 43-year-old victim lives with her family at a luxurious farmhouse in Ansal Villas, Satbari, where she has been working as a domestic helper for the last two years. The theft took place in the same farmhouse about 10 months ago. On August 9, the woman owner of the place had called an occultist who conducted a ritual and asked the accused to feed all the domestic helpers rice and lime. He said that the one whose mouth turns red after eating it is the thief.

The victim's face turned red after eating that rice after which the woman owner started hitting her. She also undressed the victim, held her hostage in a room for more than 24 hours, and beat her up repeatedly. On the evening of August 10, the victim asked the accused for her clothes on the pretext of needing to use the toilet where she consumed rat poison. When her health deteriorated, she said she had consumed poison to die by suicide after the humiliation.

The domestic help was taken to a hospital from where the matter was reported to the police. A case was registered on August 11.