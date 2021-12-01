South Africa Returnee, 2 At-Risk Contacts Test Covid Positive In Chandigarh

The samples have been sent for Genome Sequencing. (Representational)

A total of four high-risk (household) contacts of South Africa returnee, residing at Sector 36 of Chandigarh, were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of which, two were reported to be positive, said a District Administration press release.

The returnee and the two positive contacts were shifted to an institutional quarantine (GMCH-32) on Monday. Eight community contacts of his wife have been tested today at GMCH-32 for COVID 19. All of them have been reported to be negative, as per the press statement.

Sample of the returnee and his two positive contacts have been sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to NCDC, Delhi today, according to the statement.

The results of Whole Genome Sequencing usually take a minimum of two weeks.

In view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, all the unvaccinated adult residents are requested to immediately get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccinated persons can fight the COVID-related issues in a better way.

The press release also stated the Do's and Don'ts to safeguard against COVID infection:

Do's

Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean; Cover your nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing; Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use; Avoid crowds and closed spaces; Must maintain social distance (minimum one metre) in public places; Always wear a mask in public places; See a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and cough). While visiting the doctor weara mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose.

Dont's

Avoid close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever; Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands; Do not spit in public places.