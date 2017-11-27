Sourav Ganguly Goes To Hospital To Meet Brother Down With Dengue

India's former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly today visited his older brother Snehashish, who has been battling dengue, in a hospital today. He was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic, a private hospital, on 15 November with dengue. His platelet count fell today, causing doctors some concern. But his situation has been described as stable.After Snehashish was diagnosed with dengue, officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) visited Sourav Ganguly's home at Behala in the city's south and found larvae of the dengue-carrying Aedes mosquito in some flower vases.Snehashish does not live at the Behala home but is a frequent visitor there. So KMC went on a routine check and was alarmed at its find on 19 November.On Friday, KMC served a notice to the Ganguly household -- an alert, effectively, to clean up potential larva breeding locations.Sourav Ganguly did not speak on the issue. But the KMC's alert is timely. At least 23 people have died of dengue in West Bengal, the state government has told Calcutta High Court. Another 22 have died in private hospitals and the government is "verifying" the actual cause of death.