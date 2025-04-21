"Sorry State Of Affairs": Top Court Slams Delhi Over Delay In Prisoner Release

Calling it as sorry state of affairs, the Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Delhi government over the delay in the premature release of prisoners.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also censured the sentence review board (SRB) for rejecting prayers of premature release.

"Sorry state of affairs prevails in the manner in which the Delhi government is dealing with the issue of premature release of prisoners. There is much to be said about it," the bench said.

The top court observed despite the assurance of the Delhi government nothing was done and called for a deeper probe of the manner in which the issue of premature release was being handled.

The top court had previously slammed the Delhi government over the delay in deciding remission plea filed by 114 convicts, including a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist who was convicted for conspiring to wage war against the country and was awarded life imprisonment.

The top court had castigated states for mechanically rejecting remission plea of life convicts who have served more than 14 years in jail.

