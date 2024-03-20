Soren Family Fued On X As Sita Soren Quits Jharkhand Mukti Morcha For BJP

Sita Soren is accused of accepting bribes in the 2012 Rajya Sabha elections (File)

A day after three-term JMM MLA and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren jumped ship to the BJP alleging isolation and neglect, his wife Kalpana Soren claimed that “bowing down is not in the DNA” of the people of the state.

Kalpana Soren's post began a war on X between her and Sita and her daughters who said that people should stop “shedding crocodile tears” in the name of JMM leader Durga Soren who died in 2009.

Durga Soren was Sita Soren's husband and Hemant Soren's brother.

Taking a dig at her for joining the BJP, Kalpana Soren posted on X: “Jharkhandike DNA me nahi hai jhuk jana (Bowing down is not in the DNA of a Jharkhand citizen)." She highlighted that her husband entered politics reluctantly after Durga Soren's death to uphold the JMM's legacy and struggle.

"Hemant ji did not choose politics but politics chose Hemant ji. The one who decided to become an architect had the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy and struggle of JMM, respected Baba and late Durga Da," Kalapana Soren wrote, referring to JMM chief and her father-in-law Shibu Soren as ‘Baba'.

"For Hemant ji, the late Durga Da was not only an elder brother but also a father figure. After becoming a part of this family after marriage in 2006, I saw Hemant ji's respect and dedication towards his elder brother and late Durga da's love for Hemant ji," she wrote.

JMM is moving forward today by becoming a voice of the poor, the deprived, and the exploited, including tribals, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities, she asserted.

"Hemant ji went to jail, fighting with the capitalists and feudalists, the same forces against whom Baba and Late Durga Da had fought. They did not bow down. He (Hemant) chose the path of fighting like a Jharkhandi. Our tribal society has never learnt to move forward by turning its back," she added.

Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, Hemant Soren is now in jail. He had resigned as the CM shortly before the arrest.

Responding to Kalpana Soren's post, Sita Soren cautioned those "shedding crocodile tears" in the name of her husband.

"If me and my children expose the horrific truth, the political and power dreams of several will be shattered. The people of Jharkhand will spit in the name of those who conspired to eliminate Durga Soren and his people.

“The change that came in our lives after my husband's death was no less than a nightmare. We were neglected and isolated socially and politically," Sita Soren posted on X, adding that there was no political reason behind her resignation.

"This is a voice for me and my daughters against the suffering, neglect, and injustice to us," she added.

One of her daughters, Vijayshree Soren, posted: "Finally choosing not to bow down and work towards the welfare of Jharkhand and its people without facing obstacles. Finally, following the path that my father Late Sri Durga Soren ji wanted. TO ALWAYS FIGHT AGAINST INJUSTICE! Be it family, politics, or war." Sita Soren's other daughter Rajshree said her father shed his blood and sweat to strengthen JMM.

“Please do not use my father's name to hide your reality," she said in a post on X.

Speculations are rife that Kalpana Soren may fight the by-election to the Gandey seat, which fell vacant after the sudden resignation of then JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad on December 31 who was later elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on March 14.

The bypoll to the seat will be held on May 20 along with Lok Sabha elections.

A rift in the Soren family surfaced after Sita Soren openly opposed any move to make Kalpana Soren the Chief Minister when it became clear that Hemant Soren would be arrested.

Sita Soren's decision to join the BJP is a shot in the arm for the party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community that has been the main vote base of the JMM.

"Sita Soren has been freed from Ravan's Lanka," BJP said.

JMM hit back saying, "The BJP uses institutions like the CBI and ED to intimidate opposition leaders... Not everyone is Hemant Soren, who can fearlessly face such forces."

Sita Soren's resignation came a fortnight after the Supreme Court overturned a 1998 judgment in a case - in which Shibu Soren was an accused - saying that MPs and MLAs who take bribes to vote or speak in a certain manner in the House are not immune from prosecution.

Sita Soren is accused of accepting bribes from an Independent candidate in the 2012 Rajya Sabha elections.