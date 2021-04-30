'Doyen Of Legal Fraternity': Amit Shah Condoles Death Of Soli Sorabjee

Soli Sorabjee was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2003

Home Minister Amit Shah today condoled the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee, saying that he would always be remembered for his contribution to the field of constitutional law.

"Anguished to learn about the passing away of Shri Soli Sorabjee, a noted jurist and former Attorney General of India," Amit Shah tweeted.

"Sorabjee was a doyen of the legal fraternity, who will always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law. My condolences to his family," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief at Soli Sorabjee's death.

"Deeply pained by the demise of India's former Attorney General and veteran jurist, Shri Soli Sorabjee. He was an exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of our constitution. His services to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," he said.

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee died earlier this morning, aged 91. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Born on March 9, 1930, Soli Sorabjee and was a champion of freedom of speech and expression.

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2003 for his contribution towards the defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. Soli Sorabjee held several offices in organisations of national and international repute.