Soon You Can Make Calls, Surf Internet While Flying

Telecom Commission - the highest decision making body of telecom department - also approved regulator Trai's recommendations on internet telephony in its meeting here today.
Another proposal that received approval entails creation of an ombudsman to deal with telecom grievances, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters.
Nearly 10 million grievances are received per quarter in telecom sector, she said adding the new mechanism of ombudsman will lead to a better and satisfactory consumer grievance redressal system.