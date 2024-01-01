'Soon, Hemant Soren Will Also...': BJP's Swipe After Jharkhand MLA Resigns

A sitting MLA of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA, Sarfaraz Ahmad, resigned from the state legislative assembly on Monday, citing personal reasons.

The lawmaker represented the Gandey assembly constituency of Jharkhand.

An official notification by the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday read, "The resignation letter given by Sarfaraz Ahmed from his seat in the Legislative Assembly has been accepted by the Speaker. As a result of its approval, the said seat has become vacant in the Legislative Assembly."

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Hemant Soren after the sudden resignation of the ruling party MLA, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey said CM Soren would soon follow in the former's footsteps.

"Jharkhand's MLA from Gandey, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has resigned from the Assembly and his resignation has been accepted. Soon, Hemant Soren-ji will also resign from the post of chief minister and his wife, Kalpana Soren-ji, will take over as the next CM. The new year could bring pain to the Soren family," Dubey posted from his official handle on X in Hindi.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to CM Soren for questioning in connection with an alleged land scam.

This was the seventh summons issued to Soren by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, asking him to appear before the agency and record his statement in connection with the alleged scam.

"Since you have not come to the office of the Directorate of Enforcement in obedience to the summonses issued to you, we are giving you this last opportunity to record your statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, at the place, date and time, mutually convenient to you as well as the undersigned (ED), which should be within 7 days of receipt of this notice/Summons," the ED stated in its fresh summons to the Jharkhand CM.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)