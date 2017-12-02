Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Greet People On Milad-Un-Nabi

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammad and is commemorated in the third month in the Islamic calendar.

All India | | Updated: December 02, 2017 14:43 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Greet People On Milad-Un-Nabi

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi said the teachings of Prophet Mohammad continue to guide mankind. (File)

New Delhi:  Congress president Sonia Gandhi today greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, saying the teachings of Prophet Mohammad continued to guide mankind on the path of equality, brotherhood and compassion.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammad and is commemorated in the third month in the Islamic calendar.

"The teachings of the Prophet continue to guide the mankind on the path of equality, brotherhood and compassion.

"May the festival of Milad-un-Nabi bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all," she said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also wished the people on the occasion, saying, "My best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May we be guided by the spirit of compassion, peace and tolerance." 

Trending

Sonia GandhiMilad-un-Nabi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................