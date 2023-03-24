Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi Attend Key Meet After Rahul Gandhi Disqualification

The Congress party called a strategy meet this evening after it suffered a major blow twhen parliament disqualified its leader, Rahul Gandhi, a day after a court convicted him of defamation for comments that many considered insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Union Minister P Chidambaram were in attendance.

Besides Mr Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla and Tariq Anwar, senior leaders Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Kumar Bansal, among others, were also present at the meeting.

Mr Gandhi "stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction", the lower house of parliament said in a notice earlier today.

"I am fighting for the voice of India and am ready to pay any price (for it)," he tweeted in Hindi, in his first reaction after the disqualification.

The 52-year-old was convicted and sentenced to prison for two years by a court in Surat on Thursday after he was found guilty of defamation in connection with a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi. He is due to appeal against the verdict in a district court in Gujarat, also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.