Crisis Along China Border Due To 'Mismanagement Of NDA': Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi slammed the government at the Congress Working Committee meeting.

The current crises the country faces, including the one along the border with China "is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it", Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said today at a meeting of the party's top decision-making body.

"India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it. The cumulative effect is widespread misery, fear, and danger to the security and territorial integrity of the country," Sonia Gandhi said in her opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee meeting.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been questioning the government on the deadly face-off with China in the Galwan Valley area.

"...there is a growing feeling among the people that the government has gravely mishandled the situation. The future is yet to unfold but we hope that mature diplomacy and decisive leadership will inform the government's actions in protecting our territorial integrity," Sonia Gandhi said.

Mrs Gandhi was among those who attended the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Friday to discuss the India-China clash at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty and 76 were injured.

The Congress chief also hit out at the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and over the state of the economy.

The Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, has been focusing on PM Modi's comments at the all-party meet. "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured," the Prime Minister had said at the meeting. The Congress questioned whether the Prime Minister meant Indian Territory had been ceded to China. The PM's office said on Saturday that an attempt was being made to give a "mischievous interpretation" to PM Modi's remarks.