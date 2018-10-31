Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Cancel 2-day Visit To Rae Bareli, Amethi

Sources said the party has written to the district authorities. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi have cancelled their two-day visit to their constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, sources close to them said.

The Congress chief and Sonia Gandhi were slated to attend a few programmes in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli on Thursday and Friday.

Sources said the scheduled meetings of the Central Election Committee (CEC) for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have forced the cancellation of the two-day visit.

While Sonia Gandhi had to chair a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in her Rae Bareli constituency and address a workers at a sammelan, Rahul Gandhi also had some meetings and programmes planned out in his Amethi constituency.

Sources said the party has written to the district authorities regarding the cancellation of their visit.

