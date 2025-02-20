Advertisement
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital, Likely To Be Discharged Tomorrow: Report

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is doing fine and is likely to be discharged on Friday, sources said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
New Delhi:

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday.

She is doing fine and is likely to be discharged on Friday, sources said.

Ms Gandhi had turned 78 in December.

While the exact time of admission could not be immediately known, a source said, she was admitted on Thursday morning.

She is under observation of a team of doctors, the source said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

