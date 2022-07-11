Sonia Gandhi Now Summoned On July 21 By Enforcement Directorate

Sonia Gandhi, who had requested for more time and got, has been issued fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate or the ED to appear before it on July 21 in the alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper.

Mrs Gandhi's son, Rahul Gandhi, underwent a series of questionings by the central probe agency in the same case.

The Congress chief, 75, had to skip earlier summons after she tested positive for Covid on June 2. She was released from hospital in the middle of June and had asked for more time to appear before the agency.