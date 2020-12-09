Puducherry Congress Leaders Offer Prayers On Sonia Gandhi's Birthday

Sonia Gandhi's birthday: Puducherry Congress leaders offered prayers

On Sonia Gandhi's 74th birthday, Congress leaders offered prayers at the Manakula Vinayakar temple in Puducherry. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, ministers and legislators of the ruling Congress in the Union Territory, the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam and Pradesh Congress Chief AV Subramanian offered prayers.

The Congressmen also dragged the golden chariot within the temple complex. Benefits of welfare schemes were handed over to the people by the Chief Minister and his colleagues on the occasion.

Party activists held special programmes at churches and mosques to celebrate the birthday of Sonia Gandhi. Puducherry PWD Minister A Nanamassivayam, addressing a meeting at the party office, spoke about the contributions of Sonia Gandhi towards the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden.