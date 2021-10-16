'I Am Full-Time President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At Key Congress Meet

Sonia Gandhi on Saturday underlined her position as a "full-time and hands-on Congress President" as she hit back at critics within the party - such as the 'G-23' - who have been pushing, for over a year now, for an organisational overhaul and the election of "visible and effective leadership".

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee - the party's highest decision-making body -Mrs Gandhi, who has been interim President since Rahul Gandhi resigned two years ago - said "I have always appreciated frankness" and "there is no need to speak to me through the media" - a reference to letters released by 'G-23' members that have triggered spats between leaders in both camps.

"I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands on Congress President..." Mrs Gandhi said, highlighting her leadership on national issues like the farmers protests, the provision of aid and relief during the pandemic and atrocities committed on marginalised groups and communities.

"You are aware that I have been taking them up with the Prime Minister, as have Dr Manmohan Singh ji and Rahul (Gandhi) ji... I have been interacting with like-minded political parties regularly. We have issued joint statements on national issues and coordinated our strategy in Parliament as well."

Mrs Gandhi also told the CWC she "always appreciated frankness" and that there is "no need to speak to me through the media". She called a free and honest discussion on challenges facing the party.

"... but what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC," she said, in another warning to the 'G-23' against leaking decisions to the press.

The CWC is meeting today to finalise the schedule for organisational elections - a long-standing demand of the 'G-23' who have complained of a lack of "visible and effective leadership".

Sources have said the party hopes to finish this overhaul - which will include choosing a new President to replace Mrs Gandhi as interim chief - by September, but concurrently the party will also have to plan for Assembly elections in key states, including Punjab, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

On the subject of internal elections, Mrs Gandhi admitted "the entire organisation wants a revival... but this requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount".

"Above all, it requires self-control and discipline. I am acutely conscious of the fact I have been interim Congress President ever since the CWC asked me to return in this capacity in 2019," she said, pointing out that internal elections had been scheduled for June this year before the pandemic struck.

"Today is the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all. A schedule for full-fledged organisational elections is before you... General Secretary (Organization) (KK) Venugopal ji will brief you on the entire process later," she said.