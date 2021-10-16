Key Congress Meet Begins, Election For New Chief, State Polls On Agenda

The Congress Working Committee is holding an in-person meeting in Delhi

The Congress Working Committee - the party's highest decision-making body - is meeting today to finalise the schedule for a membership drive and grassroots-to-top organisational election that will include choosing a new party President to replace Sonia Gandhi as interim chief.

The Congress plans to complete its overhaul - a long-standing demand of the 'G-23', the group of senior leaders pushing for sweeping changes - by September next year, but concurrently must also plan for Assembly elections, including party-ruled Punjab and the key state of Uttar Pradesh.

This is the first in-person meeting of the CWC since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.

57 members are meeting, including Mrs Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as senior figures like ex Union Minister P Chidambaram and the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh (Bhupesh Baghel) and Punjab (Charanjit Channi).

Some members of the 'G-23' are also present.

Sonia Gandhi - who has been (interim) President since Rahul Gandhi's resignation in 2019 - is expected to continue till the membership drive and internal polls conclude.

Sources have told NDTV this is what most CWC members want, but the sticking point may be the dates of such a complete overhaul, particularly with state elections due early next year.

Any decision will have to be endorsed by CWC members like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, who are part of 'G-23', and who have been calling for a presidential election at the earliest.

In January the party said a new President would be elected in June; this was after a CWC meet in which Rahul Gandhi reportedly said: "Once and for all, finish it and move on."

A few months later the party delayed the election citing the Covid pandemic.

Sonia Gandhi has been the Congress' interim chief since Rahul Gandhi resigned in 2019 (File)

Whatever decision the CWC takes (or doesn't take), the Congress' focus will also be on Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Goa next year, as well as a few other states.

The party's bid to retain power in Punjab has been hit by a leadership crisis that saw veteran leader Amarinder Singh forced from his post, and tenuous ties between state unit boss Navjot Sidhu and Chief Minister Channi (Punjab's first Dalit Sikh leader) continues to be a concern.

The election in Gujarat - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state - and UP (both BJP-ruled states) will likely be a measure of just how much pull the Congress still commands among voters, particularly after the onboarding of young leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani.

Goa has also been singled out by the Congress as a key poll, with P Chidambaram this week declaring that whosoever wins the coastal state, traditionally, goes on to win the next Lok Sabha election.

Apart from internal and Assembly polls, the CWC is unlikely to discuss disciplinary issues, but will stress on the need for unity amongst all factions in the party to take on the BJP in various states.

The Congress's internal strife has made front-page headlines over the past few months - whether it is the crisis in Punjab, the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot row in Rajasthan or the 'G-23'.

The party has also been losing either the confidence or membership of key leaders - like Amarinder Singh, Sushmita Dev and Luizinho Faleiro; the latter two have joined the Trinamool Congress.

The nosebleed started last year after one of Rahul Gandhi's closest confidantes - Jyotiraditya Scindia - switched to the BJP. Earlier this year, Jitin Prasada followed and is now a UP cabinet member.