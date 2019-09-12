Sonia Gandhi Asks Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot To Work In Coordination

The meeting came in the wake of Sachin Pilot going public by stating that the law and order situation in the state was not good.

All India | | Updated: September 12, 2019 23:44 IST
Sonia Gandhi also discussed the functioning of government in the state (File Photo)


New Delhi: 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, asking them to work in coordination and not make public statement criticising the state government, sources said.

The Congress president also discussed the functioning of government in the state.

"There was a discussion on the political situation and governance in the desert state," Mr Pilot told reporters after the meeting.

"We held a detailed discussion on all aspects. It was a good and healthy discussion," he said.

When asked about his statement on law and order in the state, he said, "Sonia Gandhiji knows about everything".

The Rajasthan deputy chief minister said he had presented a roadmap for strengthening the Congress Party in Rajasthan.

Mr Pilot is also the PCC chief in Rajasthan.

He said Rajasthan Congress leaders would campaign in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections and extend all help to bring the party to power.

About the membership drive, he said after making 23 lakh new members in Rajasthan, the party would launch a special mission to add more members.



