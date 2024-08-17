Girl, 14, Raped By School Teacher In UP, Dies After Months Of Treatment

The police have formed two teams to arrest the accused. (Representational)

Amid a nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata, a 14-year-old girl has died after allegedly being raped by her teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra.

The 14-year-old victim, a resident of a village in Duddhi of the Sonbhadra district, died late Tuesday at the Banaras Hindu University Hospital in Varanasi, where she was admitted for 20 days.

The accused - Vishambar - is still on the run.

According to the victim's family, the accused worked as a sports instructor in the school and had called her to participate in a sports event on December 30 last year. He then took her to his house and raped her.

The family said the victim, fearing public shame, didn't them anything and that her health gradually deteriorated after the incident.

She was sent to Chhattisgarh to visit her relatives, where she was treated but her health condition remained the same. The victim then broke the silence and told her aunt about the incident, and was then admitted to the hospital.

Accused Paid Family Rs 30,000

According to the family, the accused gave them Rs 30,000 to remain silent.

The family said they didn't report the incident to the authorities because they feared public shame. But as the victim's health condition worsened, her father filed a police complaint on July 10 and a case was registered against Vishambar, a resident of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and formed two teams to arrest him.

"The accused will be arrested soon," a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The incident comes amid a nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor during her working hours in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The 31-year-old's semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital last week.