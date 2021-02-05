'Sonar Bangla? You Destroyed Sonar Bharat': Mamata Banerjee To BJP

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is seeking a third straight term in Bengal.

The BJP is talking about creating ''Sonar Bangla'' (Golden Bengal) after destroying ''Sonar Bharat'', Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today, adding that there is no alternative to the Trinamool Congress, and no other party can take its place in the state. The BJP, which has emerged as the key challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress, has been hitting out at Ms Banerjee's government alleging lack of development and law and order in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata in the run-up to the elections, Ms Banerjee said, "No other party can take our place since the Trinamool has provided the most people-friendly government in the world".

Accusing the BJP of having "sold off" the country, the Chief Minister said the BJP should "look into the mirror" before thinking of forming the next government in West Bengal.

Assembly elections are due in Bengal in April, in which Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is seeking a third straight term. The BJP, which won 18 of Bengal's 42 parliamentary seats in 2019, has been set a target of 200 seats by Amit Shah.

Lately, the party has also acquired a chunk of leaders from the Trinamool Congress, which is seen as a stumbling block for the ruling party. Ms Banerjee and her party leaders, however, have brushed off the matter, declaring that only those who were rejected for tickets had changed camp.

The BJP, Ms Banerjee said today, is using a "formula" to win the coming state elections by taking some "traitors" from her party.

"Those who are going to BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters," she said, adding, "Those who are going there, are doing it to keep their property and themselves safe as they have made a lot of money".

Ms Banerjee also attacked the BJP today over a spate of cases against journalists following their coverage of the Republic Day violence in Delhi at the tractor rally held by the farmers. One of the farmers had died and a section of the media had reported the family's claims that he had been shot by the police.