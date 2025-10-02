Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Says He Wants Thermometer For Experiments In Jail

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has asked for a thermometer in the Jodhpur jail to conduct some experiments on eco-responsive architecture to make jail barracks better, his wife and HIAL co-founder Gitanjali J Angmo said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Angmo said she met Wanghuk on Tuesday, and finally gave him books on ants and one on climate change, as was requested by the activist.

Wangchuk, a Magsaysay Award-winning activist and educator, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory.

He remains in solitary confinement and has spent over 110 days in jail.

"I met Sonam Wangchuk yesterday and finally gave him the book on ants, a gift from his eldest brother, along with books on climate change and its solution that he had requested," she said.

The book was titled 'Ants: Workers of the World', by Eleanor Spicer Rice and Eduard Florin Niga.

She also said Wangchuk asked her to check with the jail administration and the Supreme Court if he can get instruments like a thermometer.

"He asked me to check with the jail administration and the Supreme Court of India if he can get instruments like thermometers to conduct simple experiments about eco responsive architecture to make the jail barracks better," she said.

"Release Sonam Wangchuk now so that he can continue his nation-building work in education and environment," she added.

The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) co-founder had earlier told PTI in an interview that Wangchuk has been observing ants in his jail barrack, where he remains in solitary confinement.

"If he observes some ants and their behaviour, he asks me to get books on it because the ant community has a lot of solidarity, a lot of team spirit. So, maybe he wants to study that," Angmo told PTI.

Angmo, who has co-founded the HIAL with Wangchuk, has filed a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention and seeking his immediate release.

The next hearing of the case is on January 29.

