"I'm Being Followed": Sonam Wangchuk's Wife To Supreme Court

Ladakh statehood activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has claimed that she has been followed and is under constant surveillance ever since she arrived in Delhi after her husband's arrest for provoking protesters and alleged Pakistan links. She made the claim in an affidavit filed in the top court.

"I am being followed and under surveillance in Delhi constantly. I have observed this fact after I came to Delhi on 30.09.2025 and held a press conference in Delhi on the same day. As soon as I step out of my accommodation in Delhi after 30.09.2025, a car and a man on a bike trail me wherever I go across Delhi," her affidavit read.

Angmo submitted that the "surveillance" is inconsistent with her constitutional rights.

Wangchuk was arrested on September 27 on charges of inciting a mob, three days after a statehood protest turned violent and left four people dead. Charged with the stringent National Security Act (NSA), he is currently held at a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Angmo visited him in jail last week after making an appeal to the Prime Minister and the President to release her husband. She has also challenged Wangchuk's arrest in the top court and questioned the decision to slap the anti-terror law NSA against him.

She had earlier refuted the Ladakh police's claim that her husband had been in touch with a Pakistani intelligence operative.

"That is the failure of the Ministry of Home Affairs if they have found such a thing. What has the MHA been doing that a Pakistani intelligence person is roaming here? They have failed in their duty. I want them to be answerable," Angmo told NDTV.

Angmo, a social entrepreneur, alleged that they had been facing the "witch hunt" since her husband reminded the government about having a legislature in the Union Territory.