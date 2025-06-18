In Honeymoon Murder Case, 119 Calls By Sonam Raghuvanshi And A New Name

A new name has surfaced in the probe into the killing of 29-year-old Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Sanjay Verma, previously unknown in the investigation, has been identified as a person who had extensive telephonic contact with Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, both before and after their wedding.

According to call data records accessed by the police, between March 1 and March 25, Sonam and Sanjay exchanged 119 calls. His mobile number is currently switched off.

On May 23, Raja was killed in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, after being attacked and thrown into a gorge near the Wei Sawdong Falls. His body was recovered 10 days later

Timeline Of Events

May 11: Raja and Sonam are married in Indore.

May 21: Couple arrives in Shillong, checks into Balaji Guest House.

May 22: Scooty rented from Keating Road, Shillong; they travel to Sohra.

May 23: Couple seen on trek near Nongriat village by local guide - Raja's last known sighting alive.

May 24: Scooty found abandoned at Sohrarim.

June 2: Raja's decomposed body located in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls.

June 7-8: Arrests made. Sonam later surrenders in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Scene Reconstruction

According to the police, Raja was first struck with a machete, locally known as a "dao", by Vishal Singh Chauhan, one of three hitmen hired for the crime. Sonam was reportedly present at the time and fled the scene when her husband began to bleed and scream, returning only after he had died from the multiple blows inflicted upon him.

The three attackers, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, were allegedly recruited by Sonam's alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, a 20-year-old accountant employed at her family's plywood business in Indore.

The police believe Sonam not only conspired in the killing but also participated by giving the signal to begin the attack and later aiding in disposing of the body.

Murder Location and Motive Planning

The murder took place in a secluded area near the Wei Sawdong Falls, chosen specifically because of its remoteness and the lack of witnesses. According to Meghalaya Police, none of the accused had previously visited the region.

During the SIT-led crime scene reconstruction, all five accused were brought to multiple locations in Sohra and Nongriat villages to retrace their steps.

The second machete was discovered in the same gorge where Raja's body was dumped. A white shirt, believed to belong to Akash Rajput and worn during the murder, was also found in the gorge.