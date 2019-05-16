Son Of Watchman In Sagar Tops Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Exam

The MP Board declared its Class 10 result on Wednesday. (Representational)

The son of a watchman has secured the first rain jointly with another student in the Madhya Pradesh High School examination. Ayushman Tamrakar, a student of Government Excellence School in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, scored 499 marks out of 500.

His father Vimal Tamrakar works as a watchman at a community centre. His mother is a daily wager.

Vimal Tamrakar was overjoyed to find out about his son's success.

"I stay away from social media. We can opt for social media at any point of time but cannot always study. So, I gave priority to studies," Ayushman Tamrakar said, adding that he wants to become an engineer.

His mother, however, is concerned about the future of her son's studies.

"How will we bear the expenses? We barely earn to meet our daily needs," she said.

Ayushman Tamrakar also works as a helper at nearby shops.

The MP Board declared its Class 10 result on Wednesday.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.