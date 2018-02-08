"Something Fishy About Rafale Deal": Rahul Gandhi

Referring to PM Modi's speeches in parliament on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi told reporters that it was clear that the prime minister was not interested in answering "fundamental questions".

Updated: February 08, 2018 18:48 IST
New Delhi:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi today continued his attack on the government over the Rafale aircraft deal and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not answering his questions because there was something "fishy" in it.

Referring to PM Modi's speeches in parliament on Wednesday, he told reporters that it was clear that the prime minister was not interested in answering "fundamental questions".

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said, had first announced that she would inform the nation about the cost of purchasing Rafale aircraft but was now saying she could not do so as it was a state secret.

"Which of her two statements are correct," he asked.

The Congress President also posed a multiple choice question on Twitter over the reason behind Ms Sitharaman's change in stance.

 
Mr Gandhi said he had also posed three questions to PM Modi.

These included the aircraft's cost and "handing over" the deal to a businessman after "snatching" it from a public undertaking.

However, there was no reply, Mr Gandhi said.

"There can be only one answer and it is that there is something fishy about this," he said.
 

