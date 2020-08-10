Some Spreading 'Baseless' Rumours: Nawab Malik On 12 NCP MLAs Joining BJP

Nawab Malik said those legislators who went to BJP before 2019 Assembly polls are eager to return

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Monday alleged that some people are spreading "baseless" rumours about 12 MLAs of his party joining BJP.

He also claimed that those legislators who went to BJP before 2019 Assembly polls are eager to return back to his party.

"Some people are spreading rumours of 12 NCP MLAs joining BJP, this is baseless and fabricated news. The legislators who went to the BJP before the election, they are eager to return to the NCP, but no decision has been made yet, the information will be made public by making a decision soon," Mr Malik tweeted.

In Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats followed with Shiv Sena with 56 seats, NCP bagged 54 seats while Congress got 44 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the election but could not form the government over the issue of chief ministerial post. Later, Shiv Sena along with NCP and Congress formed the government in the state under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

