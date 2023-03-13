'Some Opposing Hindutva Thought Within, Outside The Country': RSS

Some forces in the world are not accepting "Bharatiya" resurgence and are opposing “Hindutva thought” within and outside the country, devising “new conspiracies” for creating mutual distrust and anarchy in society, and there is a need to defeat their designs, the RSS' top decision making body said on Monday.

Passing a resolution at its meeting here, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) urged the people to be vigilant against the forces that are instigating divisiveness.

“The ABPS wishes to underscore the fact that while many countries have respect and goodwill for Bharat, some forces in the world are not accepting this Bharatiya resurgence based on its 'Swa' or selfhood,” the resolution passed at the annual meeting read.

“These forces opposing Hindutva thought within and outside the country are devising new conspiracies for creating mutual distrust in society, systemic alienation and anarchy by instigating selfish interests and divisiveness,” it noted “While being vigilant towards all these, we also need to defeat their designs,” it added.

More than 1,400 office-bearers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, are participating in the annual meeting which began here on Sunday.

A select number of office-bearers of 34 RSS-linked organisations including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) are also present at the meeting, which will conclude on Tuesday.

BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh joined the meeting on Monday.

