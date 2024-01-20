5 Facts About Sanjay Shah, Vistex CEO Who Died In Freak Hyderabad Accident

Mr Shah participated in a stunt inside an iron cage suspended at a considerable height.

Sanjay Shah, the CEO of Vistex Asia, died on Thursday in an accident at the company's 25th-anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad. The freak accident took place when an iron cage contraption, carrying Mr Shah and company president Vishwanath Raju Datlaa, collapsed during an unconventional stunt.

Both Mr Shah and Mr Datlaa participated in a stunt inside an iron cage suspended at a considerable height. Tragically, the iron chain supporting the cage broke on one side, resulting in it falling on them. Immediate measures were taken, and both were swiftly transported to the hospital. However, despite efforts to save him, Sanjay Shah, 56, succumbed to his injuries during treatment while Mr Datlaa remains in a serious condition.

Here are some facts about Sanjay Shah

– Sanjay Shah was the Founder and CEO of Vistex, a tech company that helps global leaders like Apple, Walmart, and others improve their revenue and margins.

– Mr Shah, originally from Mumbai, left for Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, earning his MBA at the age of 21 in 1989.

– He worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and General Motors before moving to Germany to work for the software giant SAP.

– After leaving SAP, Sanjay Shah founded Vistex, guiding the company to unparalleled year-over-year growth for two decades without any external funding.

– The self-made businessman also established the Vistex Foundation, supporting health and education nonprofits.

He donated $5 million to Lehigh University for the Vistex Institute for Executive Learning and Research, mentioned on the University page. In 2020, the Vistex Hospital in Bihar, India, began serving the community with primary and secondary care. It was recognised as a national model Covid-19 facility. The hospital is currently expanding, adding two new floors to enhance its facilities and contribute further to community well-being.