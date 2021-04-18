Both Public, Government Must Take Responsibility: Naresh Trehan On Covid

There is no point dwelling on the past, Dr Naresh Trehan said today.

There is no space for a blame game amid this second wave of the Covid-19 sweeping the country and both the public and the government need to take up responsibility for the situation, Dr Naresh Trehan of the Medanta group of hospitals today. There is no point of talking about the past and instead we need to focus on the future, he said during the NDTV Solutions Summit today.

"We need to put our heads together and create facilities," Dr Trehan told NDTV. "There has been huge cooperation between the government and private sector on this front already."

He said nobody ought to be creating chaos in these circumstances.

Referring to the ferocious resurgence of the pandemic in recent weeks, Shobhana Kamineni of the Apollo Group of hospitals said that the disease has been around for a year and yet the country lets its guard down.

"We are fighting a war...A large number of cases can be managed at homes, hotels, and at Covid care centres. We have a large number of non-Covid patients whose lives cannot sacrifice," said Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board of the Manipal Hospitals Group.

Building on Dr Trehan's point, Fortis Healthcare CEO ​Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said the public and private healthcare sectors must work together as neither can be substitute for the other.

"We never anticipated the numbers. The first time around we are grappling with the newness of the disease. Now we are grappling with the resources to treat the disease," said Zahabiya Khorakiwala, Managing Director of Wockhardt Hospitals.

Condensing all such views, NITI Aayog member (Health), Dr VK Paul, said restrictions can now be imposed only in a graded manner without going for a complete lockdown.

"I agree with Dr Trehan (on creating chaos out of panic)...Don't go out. Wear masks. Stop the chain," Dr Paul said.