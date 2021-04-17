"Want To Protect People, Not Harass Them": Amarinder Singh On Covid Curbs

Solutions Summit: Amarinder Singh spoke to NDTV about Covid crisis.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today urged people to follow Covid protocols as he insisted that "our objective is not to harass people with restrictions but to protect them".

"Punjab's economy suffered last time when he had a lockdown in Ludhiana. We had to arrange 400 trains to send people to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and other states. However, it's needless to say that some checks are required whether in malls, restaurants, or cinema halls. Our objective is not to harass people but to protect them. So we have done all that's possible with minimum restrictions," Amarinder Singh stressed today while speaking on NDTV's Solutions Summit.

Young people and rural areas are getting affected in the state amid a fresh surge of infections, he underlined, adding that many people are delaying their visit to a hospital as they experience symptoms, which is acting as a roadblock in the fight against the pandemic.

"Testing is very important and so is going to hospital at the right time to break the chain of transmission. Higher the testing, more the number of infections," Amarinder Singh said on the spike in cases in Punjab.