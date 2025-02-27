Man Says His Barber Returned Rs 20,000 Given During Covid, Post Goes Viral

The world was reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, and an entrepreneur gave Rs 20,000 to his barber with no expectation of repayment. On Tuesday, Rohit Aryan posted on X that his hairdresser had returned the entire amount. Mr Aryan said he never asked for the money, but now, years later, the barber surprised him. He was moved by his gesture.

Mr Aryan wrote, "Gave my salon wale bhaiya Rs 20k during covid time. For obvious reasons. Someone died in his family back in 2021. He needed help. It was a bad phase for many."

"I somehow knew that I would not get this amount back and I never asked for this, but today he gave the amount back to me. And said a big thankyou again."

He added, "I told him that vo meri taraf se tha (it was from my side), but he was like bhaiya apko lena hi padega (you must take it). He forced a lot and gave back to me. Kuch log baat ke pakke hote hai (some people know how to keep their word."

Gave my salon wale bhaiya Rs.20k, during covid time. For obvious reasons. Someone died in his family back in 2021. He needed help. It was a bad phase for many.



The story has melted a million hearts online, with people praising the kindness and trust that still existed.

A person said, "Both of you have made the world a slightly better place with your acts of kindness and trust."

Another wrote, "Hi Rohit, your tweet made my day, keep spreading the positivity - be kind to others - thanks."

Someone else wrote, "That's truly heartwarming. Sometimes acts of kindness come full circle in unexpected ways."

"Kindness is the best thing in this world. Proud of you, brother," commented another.

Last November, a Delhi man also shared a heartwarming story about a stranger who went out of his way to return his mother's lost phone, which his sister accidentally dropped in a mall parking lot. They realised they had lost the phone after they were seated inside the movie theatre.

"Super grateful to him. I mean, it's rare to bump into such honest people these days," the man said after getting his mother's phone back.