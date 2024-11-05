'Kindness Is Alive': Delhi Man Shares How A Stranger Returned His Mother's Lost Phone

The post garnered hundreds of upvotes and several comments.(Representative pic)

Sometimes, all it takes is a single act of kindness from a stranger to brighten our day and reaffirm our faith in humanity. We've all experienced moments where an unexpected gesture from someone we've never met before has provided comfort or helped us overcome a challenge. Recently, a Delhi man shared one such heartwarming story wherein a stranger went out of his way to return his mother's lost phone, which his sister had accidentally dropped in a mall's parking lot.

Taking to Reddit, user u/tedlassoo0 shared that his mother lost her phone in the parking lot of a mall in Delhi's Nirman Vihar where they had gone to watch a movie. The man's sister accidentally dropped the phone and only realised it once they were already seated inside the movie theatre.

"So, last night, I went with my fam to watch a late night movie at V3S Mall in Nirman Vihar. We were a full squad of 7. 5 packed in the car, while my cousin bro and I reached there on a scooty. Now, here's where things went sideways. My sister was holding my mom's phone, and just as she gets out of the car in the parking lot... brain fade... she drops the phone. She doesn't even realize. We all get cozy in the theatre, ready to watch the movie, and suddenly, my sister casually mentions, "Oh, I can't find Mom's phone." I was like chill, car mein rhe gya hoga mobile," the man wrote in the post.

The original poster further explained how they managed to retrieve his mother's lost phone. He said that after realising that the device wasn't with his sister, they called the phone and a stranger answered. The family assumed they might not get it back. However, they were relieved when the stranger assured them he would return it.

"BUT here's the plot twist - he's not at V3S mall; he's at Crossriver Mall in Karkardooma as he works there & he assured us that he'll handover mobile. Me & my cousin left movie theatre to retrieve the mobile. We even jump red lights to get there ASAP," the man explained.

"We reach Crossriver, sneak in through the Haldiram's entrance at the back, and the guy's insisting we meet him at the front gate. I'm like, 'Bro, isn't that the part of the mall where all the 'sketchy stuff' happens?' I even asked the security guard on Haldiram's if that area is safe and he was like 'Inside the mall is fine; we can't say anything about the outside'," he continued.

However, when they reached the location, they found the area packed with people even late at night. "We finally spot the guy outside the front gate, turns out he's a jhoolewala." "He hands over the phone, and honestly, we're so relieved. We offered to buy him and his brother some food as a thank-you gesture, but they refused, so we ended up giving him some cash," he further shared.

The man expressed his gratitude saying, "Super grateful to him. I mean, it's rare to bump into such honest people these days. Also, shoutout to security guard uncle of movie theatre who let us back in again to watch movie."

The post was shared on Reddit a few days back. Since then it has garnered hundreds of upvotes and several comments.

"There are good people everywhere. Just as there are bad people everywhere. Being well dressed, educated doesn't necessarily make someone good, just as being poor doesn't necessarily make someone bad," wrote one user.

"Few months back something similar happened with my cousin. She was in a rickshaw and simply dropped her phone in it and went her way. After she realised, she came back home and made a call. The rickshaw wale bhaiya was nice enough to return it," shared another.