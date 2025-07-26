How Will Legal Lifeline For Soldiers Work? Supreme Court Judge Explains

Soldiers brave everything from harsh terrain to enemy fire to protect the country, and the judiciary wants to ensure it can do everything possible for them and their families, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Executive Chairman and the next in line to become Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant has said.

On Saturday, the NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025 was launched to relieve soldiers from domestic legal burdens by ensuring that they get the best possible legal representation even if they don't get leave and can't appear for court proceedings.

Justice Surya Kant, who conceived and spearheaded the initiative, spoke to NDTV after the launch and said NALSA is coordinating with the defence department to ensure Army soldiers are given legal help and can focus on their jobs, which is critical for national security.

"Today, we have launched the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025. Soldiers of the Army and paramilitary forces are posted in remote areas and the borders. Often, they can't even talk to their families on the phone and can't get leave. In such a situation, if there is a case against them or their family, they should not be deprived of anything. So, at NALSA, we decided to come up with a scheme in which they get legal aid, legal assistance and legal advice," Justice Kant said

"To provide this facility, we spoke to the concerned wings of the defence department. We will establish legal aid clinics in district and state Sainik Boards," he added.

The Supreme Court judge explained that former soldiers who have secured a legal degree and become advocates will be engaged as legal aid counsels and family members of soldiers can also serve as paralegal volunteers.

To a question on Operation Sindoor, which was India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Justice Kant said every citizen of India felt proud of the soldiers.

"The military, the soldiers, have made each citizen feel proud. They gave a befitting reply to the attack on our country's integrity, on innocent citizens. The response made every citizen emotional and filled them with nationalistic feelings. In such a situation, we thought that when these people are doing so much for the country, in remote areas and at the borders, we should provide them this help," he said.