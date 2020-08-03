Soldier Missing In Kashmir's Kulgam Likely Kidnapped By Terrorists: Army

Rifleman Shakir Manzoor, part of the 162 Battalion, went missing from Kulgam in J&K (File)

A soldier who had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Eid with his family, has been missing since yesterday, the army has said. Rifleman Shakir Manzoor was part of the 162 Battalion and was in Shopian. He has been missing since 5 pm yesterday. It is suspected that he has been abducted by terrorists, the army said.

Tweeting under the hashtag #TerrorismFreeKashmir, the army said: "Rifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion (TA), is missing since 1700hrs yesterday. His abandoned burnt car has been found near #Kulgam. It is suspected that the soldier has been abducted by terrorists. Search op in progress."

The burnt car, which belonged to Mr Manzoor, was found from Rambhama area of neighbouring Kulgam district.